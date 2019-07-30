NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) and Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Comparison side by side

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) and Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextDecade Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Brigham Minerals Inc. 21 216.10 N/A 0.70 30.66

In table 1 we can see NextDecade Corporation and Brigham Minerals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextDecade Corporation 0.00% -52.6% -28.6% Brigham Minerals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.8% of NextDecade Corporation shares and 0% of Brigham Minerals Inc. shares. 0.4% are NextDecade Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of Brigham Minerals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextDecade Corporation 7.89% 11.36% 80.92% 16.21% -16.83% 8.89% Brigham Minerals Inc. 8.87% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.88%

For the past year NextDecade Corporation has stronger performance than Brigham Minerals Inc.

Summary

Brigham Minerals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors NextDecade Corporation.

NextDecade Corporation operates as a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects. The companyÂ’s focus is on a land-based project on the United States Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. It provides various services to its customers, including supply and trade of LNG volumes; creation of new natural gas infrastructure, including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities; and treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG, as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping, and storage of LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in the Woodlands, Texas.