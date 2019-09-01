NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

This is a contrast between NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 20 263.06 N/A -2.18 0.00 uniQure N.V. 62 243.16 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NextCure Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 has NextCure Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Its competitor uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is 9.5. NextCure Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered NextCure Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 6 3.00

NextCure Inc.’s downside potential is -4.98% at a $33 average price target. Competitively the average price target of uniQure N.V. is $85.33, which is potential 57.29% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, uniQure N.V. is looking more favorable than NextCure Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares and 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. NextCure Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has weaker performance than uniQure N.V.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors uniQure N.V.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.