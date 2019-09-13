NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Both NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 22 317.64 N/A -2.18 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights NextCure Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of NextCure Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Its competitor Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.6 and its Quick Ratio is 18.6. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NextCure Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NextCure Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

NextCure Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 15.90% and an $43.67 consensus price target. On the other hand, Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 38.89% and its consensus price target is $13. The data provided earlier shows that Rubius Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than NextCure Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NextCure Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 98.6%. About 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29%

For the past year NextCure Inc. had bullish trend while Rubius Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.