NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

We are contrasting NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NextCure Inc.
|22
|312.33
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|2.59
|N/A
|-4.06
|0.00
Table 1 highlights NextCure Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NextCure Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-109.1%
Liquidity
NextCure Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. On the competitive side is, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered NextCure Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NextCure Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|2
|1
|2.33
NextCure Inc. has an average price target of $43.67, and a 17.87% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is $1.83, which is potential 115.29% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than NextCure Inc. as far as analyst view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both NextCure Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 49.1% respectively. About 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NextCure Inc.
|14.31%
|24.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.4%
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|-17.76%
|-55.72%
|-45.44%
|-35%
|-82.07%
|-34.33%
For the past year NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance while Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has -34.33% weaker performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors NextCure Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
