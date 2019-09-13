NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

We are contrasting NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 22 312.33 N/A -2.18 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.59 N/A -4.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights NextCure Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1%

Liquidity

NextCure Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. On the competitive side is, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered NextCure Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

NextCure Inc. has an average price target of $43.67, and a 17.87% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is $1.83, which is potential 115.29% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than NextCure Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NextCure Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 49.1% respectively. About 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance while Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has -34.33% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors NextCure Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.