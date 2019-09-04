NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ophthotech Corporation (:)

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Ophthotech Corporation (:), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 20 303.14 N/A -2.18 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

In table 1 we can see NextCure Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown NextCure Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ophthotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

NextCure Inc. has a -10.37% downside potential and an average target price of $33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.14% of Ophthotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Ophthotech Corporation.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.