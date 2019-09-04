NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 20 321.37 N/A -2.18 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NextCure Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NextCure Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NextCure Inc. is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.8. The Current Ratio of rival OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. NextCure Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NextCure Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

NextCure Inc.’s downside potential is -15.45% at a $33 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.1% are OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance while OncoSec Medical Incorporated has -65.16% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors NextCure Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.