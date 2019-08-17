NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

This is a contrast between NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 19 218.67 N/A -2.18 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NextCure Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NextCure Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Liquidity

NextCure Inc.'s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor OncoCyte Corporation are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively.

Analyst Ratings

NextCure Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

NextCure Inc.’s upside potential is 24.25% at a $33 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NextCure Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 31.2% respectively. NextCure Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. Comparatively, OncoCyte Corporation has 23.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year NextCure Inc. was less bullish than OncoCyte Corporation.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.