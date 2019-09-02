NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Both NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 20 263.06 N/A -2.18 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Demonstrates NextCure Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NextCure Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NextCure Inc. is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.8. The Current Ratio of rival Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. NextCure Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for NextCure Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of NextCure Inc. is $33, with potential downside of -4.98%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares and 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year NextCure Inc. had bullish trend while Novus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.