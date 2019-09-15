NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

Both NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 22 305.03 N/A -2.18 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights NextCure Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NextCure Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

NextCure Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. On the competitive side is, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered NextCure Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NextCure Inc. has a 17.87% upside potential and an average price target of $43.67. Competitively the average price target of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is $25, which is potential 298.09% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than NextCure Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year NextCure Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.