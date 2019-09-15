NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

Both NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NextCure Inc.
|22
|305.03
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-15.26
|0.00
Table 1 highlights NextCure Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has NextCure Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NextCure Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
NextCure Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. On the competitive side is, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered NextCure Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NextCure Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
NextCure Inc. has a 17.87% upside potential and an average price target of $43.67. Competitively the average price target of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is $25, which is potential 298.09% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than NextCure Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NextCure Inc.
|14.31%
|24.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.4%
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.92%
|-21.96%
|-38.3%
|-4.29%
|-27.88%
|23.4%
For the past year NextCure Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
NextCure Inc. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.