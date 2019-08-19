NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 19 218.67 N/A -2.18 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 110 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see NextCure Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of NextCure Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Liquidity

NextCure Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 45.8 and has 45.8 Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NextCure Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for NextCure Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NextCure Inc.’s upside potential is 24.25% at a $33 consensus price target. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $128 consensus price target and a 38.42% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than NextCure Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NextCure Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 98.9% respectively. NextCure Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. Comparatively, 11.33% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year NextCure Inc. had bullish trend while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors NextCure Inc. beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.