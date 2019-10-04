NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 34 -0.43 12.61M -2.18 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 10 -0.15 14.98M -6.84 0.00

In table 1 we can see NextCure Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of NextCure Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 36,882,129.28% 0% 0% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 151,773,049.65% -337.5% -80.1%

Liquidity

12.8 and 12.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. Its rival La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. NextCure Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for NextCure Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00

NextCure Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 40.87% and an $43.67 consensus target price. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 128.57% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company appears more favorable than NextCure Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares and 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. Insiders owned 3.5% of NextCure Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year NextCure Inc. had bullish trend while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 6 of the 11 factors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.