NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

This is a contrast between NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 20 303.14 N/A -2.18 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 17.34 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

NextCure Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 and has 7.7 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for NextCure Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -10.37% for NextCure Inc. with consensus target price of $33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares and 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.5% of NextCure Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has weaker performance than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors NextCure Inc. beats Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.