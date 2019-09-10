NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Since NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 21 294.09 N/A -2.18 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 29.44 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NextCure Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NextCure Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3%

Liquidity

NextCure Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. On the competitive side is, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.9 Current Ratio and a 4.9 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for NextCure Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The average target price of NextCure Inc. is $43.67, with potential upside of 23.64%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.4 average target price and a 374.89% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than NextCure Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NextCure Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 44% respectively. Insiders held 3.5% of NextCure Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.5% are Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance while Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31% weaker performance.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.