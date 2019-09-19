NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

As Biotechnology businesses, NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 22 325.45 N/A -2.18 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 141.53 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NextCure Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Its competitor Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.4. NextCure Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for NextCure Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of NextCure Inc. is $43.67, with potential upside of 10.47%. Fate Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.75 consensus price target and a 34.87% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Fate Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than NextCure Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year NextCure Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats Fate Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.