NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

We will be comparing the differences between NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NextCure Inc.
|18
|405.75
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|8
|9.69
|N/A
|-7.78
|0.00
In table 1 we can see NextCure Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NextCure Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-313.7%
|-215.9%
Liquidity
NextCure Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
NextCure Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 8.7%. NextCure Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NextCure Inc.
|14.31%
|24.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.4%
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|29.94%
|-22.5%
|-15.56%
|-44.9%
|-41.67%
|48.22%
For the past year NextCure Inc. was less bullish than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Summary
NextCure Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.