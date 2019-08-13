NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

We will be comparing the differences between NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 18 405.75 N/A -2.18 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 9.69 N/A -7.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see NextCure Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Liquidity

NextCure Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NextCure Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 8.7%. NextCure Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year NextCure Inc. was less bullish than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.