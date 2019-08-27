NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NextCure Inc.
|20
|255.35
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|149.06
|N/A
|-4.65
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NextCure Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
NextCure Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. On the competitive side is, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
NextCure Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NextCure Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
NextCure Inc.’s consensus price target is $33, while its potential upside is 6.42%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both NextCure Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 24.7% respectively. 3.5% are NextCure Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NextCure Inc.
|14.31%
|24.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.4%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.65%
|-20.19%
|-38.88%
|0%
|0%
|-25.68%
For the past year NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has -25.68% weaker performance.
Summary
NextCure Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
