NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 20 255.35 N/A -2.18 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 149.06 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

NextCure Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. On the competitive side is, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NextCure Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NextCure Inc.’s consensus price target is $33, while its potential upside is 6.42%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NextCure Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 24.7% respectively. 3.5% are NextCure Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has -25.68% weaker performance.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.