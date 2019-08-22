NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 19 276.79 N/A -2.18 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights NextCure Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. are 12.8 and 12.8. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown NextCure Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NextCure Inc.’s average target price is $33, while its potential upside is 11.79%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares and 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.5% of NextCure Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has weaker performance than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.