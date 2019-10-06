NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 35 -0.43 12.61M -2.18 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 0.00 39.49M -0.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights NextCure Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NextCure Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 36,466,165.41% 0% 0% ChromaDex Corporation 984,125,401.85% -108.8% -72.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. are 12.8 and 12.8. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation has 2.2 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

NextCure Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

NextCure Inc. has an average target price of $43.67, and a 40.87% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NextCure Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 18.5% respectively. About 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% are ChromaDex Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year NextCure Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ChromaDex Corporation.

Summary

ChromaDex Corporation beats on 6 of the 11 factors NextCure Inc.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.