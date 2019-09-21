NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Both NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 23 319.10 N/A -2.18 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 16.28 N/A -1.37 0.00

Demonstrates NextCure Inc. and Chimerix Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Liquidity

NextCure Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Chimerix Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Chimerix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NextCure Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NextCure Inc. and Chimerix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NextCure Inc. has a consensus price target of $43.67, and a 12.90% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NextCure Inc. and Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 76.5% respectively. About 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has weaker performance than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Chimerix Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.