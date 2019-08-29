NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

Both NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 20 257.61 N/A -2.18 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. are 12.8 and 12.8. Competitively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 12.2 and 12.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for NextCure Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NextCure Inc.’s upside potential is 5.47% at a $33 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $45, while its potential upside is 587.02%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than NextCure Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01%

For the past year NextCure Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.