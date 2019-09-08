NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NextCure Inc.
|21
|236.03
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|20
|509.83
|N/A
|-1.40
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NextCure Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NextCure Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for NextCure Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NextCure Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of NextCure Inc. is $43.5, with potential upside of 26.67%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.5% of NextCure Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NextCure Inc.
|14.31%
|24.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.4%
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|17.44%
|-6.66%
|-44.05%
|-41.72%
|-34.88%
|-53.05%
For the past year NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance while Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance.
Summary
NextCure Inc. beats Autolus Therapeutics plc on 4 of the 6 factors.
Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
