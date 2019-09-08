NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 21 236.03 N/A -2.18 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 20 509.83 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NextCure Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for NextCure Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of NextCure Inc. is $43.5, with potential upside of 26.67%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.5% of NextCure Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance while Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats Autolus Therapeutics plc on 4 of the 6 factors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.