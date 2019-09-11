NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 21 306.41 N/A -2.18 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NextCure Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has NextCure Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

NextCure Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NextCure Inc.’s average price target is $43.67, while its potential upside is 18.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NextCure Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 63.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year NextCure Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.