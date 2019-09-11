NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NextCure Inc.
|21
|306.41
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.08
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NextCure Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has NextCure Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NextCure Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
NextCure Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NextCure Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
NextCure Inc.’s average price target is $43.67, while its potential upside is 18.67%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
NextCure Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 63.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NextCure Inc.
|14.31%
|24.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.4%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
For the past year NextCure Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Artelo Biosciences Inc.
Summary
NextCure Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
