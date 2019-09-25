NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 23 314.66 N/A -2.18 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 9 7.54 N/A -2.19 0.00

Demonstrates NextCure Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Liquidity

NextCure Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. NextCure Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for NextCure Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NextCure Inc.’s upside potential is 14.26% at a $43.67 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is $18, which is potential 33.53% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than NextCure Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares and 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 22.3% are Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year NextCure Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.