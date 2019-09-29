NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

As Biotechnology companies, NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 34 -0.49 12.61M -2.18 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 0.00 15.13M -1.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see NextCure Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of NextCure Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 37,407,297.54% 0% 0% Aptinyx Inc. 428,575,475.17% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

NextCure Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aptinyx Inc. are 23.4 and 23.4 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NextCure Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for NextCure Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of NextCure Inc. is $43.67, with potential upside of 33.34%. Competitively Aptinyx Inc. has an average target price of $7, with potential upside of 98.30%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aptinyx Inc. seems more appealing than NextCure Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% are NextCure Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year NextCure Inc. had bullish trend while Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Aptinyx Inc. beats NextCure Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.