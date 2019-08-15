NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

This is a contrast between NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 18 205.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NextCure Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

NextCure Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. NextCure Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NextCure Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

NextCure Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 32.53% and an $33 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $6, while its potential upside is 903.68%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than NextCure Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares and 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance while Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has -40.44% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors NextCure Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.