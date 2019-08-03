NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 18 369.09 N/A -2.18 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 17.93 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NextCure Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Liquidity

NextCure Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. On the competitive side is, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NextCure Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 21.4%. Insiders held 3.5% of NextCure Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance while Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has -14.97% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors NextCure Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.