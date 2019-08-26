NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 19 251.11 N/A -2.18 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 63.29 N/A -2.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NextCure Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Liquidity

NextCure Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. On the competitive side is, Acceleron Pharma Inc. which has a 19.3 Current Ratio and a 19.3 Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NextCure Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for NextCure Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The consensus target price of NextCure Inc. is $33, with potential upside of 8.20%. Acceleron Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $56 consensus target price and a 24.58% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Acceleron Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than NextCure Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NextCure Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 93.6%. 3.5% are NextCure Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year NextCure Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats Acceleron Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.