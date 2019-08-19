NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Comparison side by side

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NextCure Inc.
|19
|218.67
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|11
|160.32
|N/A
|-3.39
|0.00
Demonstrates NextCure Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NextCure Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-75.9%
|-52.8%
Liquidity
12.8 and 12.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. Its rival Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. NextCure Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given NextCure Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NextCure Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 24.25% for NextCure Inc. with average target price of $33.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
NextCure Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 67.9%. 3.5% are NextCure Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NextCure Inc.
|14.31%
|24.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.4%
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.57%
|0.95%
|15.73%
|-21.53%
|-35.75%
|-31.18%
For the past year NextCure Inc. had bullish trend while Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors NextCure Inc. beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
