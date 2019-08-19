NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Comparison side by side

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 19 218.67 N/A -2.18 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 160.32 N/A -3.39 0.00

Demonstrates NextCure Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -75.9% -52.8%

Liquidity

12.8 and 12.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. Its rival Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. NextCure Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given NextCure Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 24.25% for NextCure Inc. with average target price of $33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NextCure Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 67.9%. 3.5% are NextCure Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18%

For the past year NextCure Inc. had bullish trend while Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors NextCure Inc. beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.