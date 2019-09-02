NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) Comparison side by side

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 20 257.61 N/A -2.18 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 4.89 N/A -1.33 0.00

Demonstrates NextCure Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NextCure Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. are 12.8 and 12.8. Competitively, Unum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.7 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for NextCure Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$33 is NextCure Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -4.98%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance while Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -55% weaker performance.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.