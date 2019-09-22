NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 23 318.45 N/A -2.18 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Demonstrates NextCure Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for NextCure Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$43.67 is NextCure Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 12.90%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NextCure Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 40.67% respectively. 3.5% are NextCure Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has 0.26% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year NextCure Inc. had bullish trend while Trillium Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors NextCure Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.