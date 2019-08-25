NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Comparison side by side

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 19 248.06 N/A -2.18 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 14.74 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Its competitor Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and its Quick Ratio is 17.5. Spero Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NextCure Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for NextCure Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NextCure Inc.’s consensus price target is $33, while its potential upside is 9.53%. On the other hand, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 195.03% and its consensus price target is $28.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Spero Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than NextCure Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.5% of NextCure Inc. shares. Competitively, 23.71% are Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has weaker performance than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.