NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) Comparing side by side

We are comparing NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 20 263.06 N/A -2.18 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights NextCure Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NextCure Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. are 12.8 and 12.8. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for NextCure Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

NextCure Inc.’s consensus price target is $33, while its potential downside is -4.98%. On the other hand, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 515.37% and its consensus price target is $4.83. Based on the data shown earlier, Sophiris Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than NextCure Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares and 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year NextCure Inc. was less bullish than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.