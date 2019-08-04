NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 18 369.09 N/A -2.18 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 6.29 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights NextCure Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NextCure Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Liquidity

NextCure Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for NextCure Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $7, while its potential upside is 225.58%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares and 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.5% of NextCure Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.87% weaker performance.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.