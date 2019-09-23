NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Comparing side by side

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 23 311.04 N/A -2.18 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 94.04 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NextCure Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered NextCure Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NextCure Inc.’s consensus price target is $43.67, while its potential upside is 15.59%. On the other hand, Otonomy Inc.’s potential upside is 272.09% and its consensus price target is $8. Based on the results delivered earlier, Otonomy Inc. is looking more favorable than NextCure Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares and 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares. NextCure Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has weaker performance than Otonomy Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors NextCure Inc. beats Otonomy Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.