NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Comparing side by side

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NextCure Inc.
|23
|311.04
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|3
|94.04
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates NextCure Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NextCure Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered NextCure Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NextCure Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
NextCure Inc.’s consensus price target is $43.67, while its potential upside is 15.59%. On the other hand, Otonomy Inc.’s potential upside is 272.09% and its consensus price target is $8. Based on the results delivered earlier, Otonomy Inc. is looking more favorable than NextCure Inc., analysts opinion.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares and 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares. NextCure Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NextCure Inc.
|14.31%
|24.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.4%
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
For the past year NextCure Inc. has weaker performance than Otonomy Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors NextCure Inc. beats Otonomy Inc.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.