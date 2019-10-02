NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 34 -0.43 12.61M -2.18 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 2 0.00 7.39M -6.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NextCure Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 37,496,283.08% 0% 0% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 364,596,181.36% -149.9% -115.8%

Liquidity

12.8 and 12.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. Its rival OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. NextCure Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for NextCure Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

$43.67 is NextCure Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 39.97%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares and 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares. Insiders held 3.5% of NextCure Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance while OncoSec Medical Incorporated has -65.16% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors NextCure Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.