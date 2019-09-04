NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Comparison side by side

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 20 318.62 N/A -2.18 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Demonstrates NextCure Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NextCure Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Its competitor OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is 12.8. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for NextCure Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

NextCure Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -14.73% and an $33 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 23.9% are OncoCyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year NextCure Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than OncoCyte Corporation.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.