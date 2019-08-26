NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 19 248.06 N/A -2.18 0.00 Novavax Inc. 11 5.11 N/A -9.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NextCure Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of NextCure Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Liquidity

NextCure Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, Novavax Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.9 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NextCure Inc. and Novavax Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

NextCure Inc. has an average target price of $33, and a 9.53% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Novavax Inc. is $1.35, which is potential -78.37% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that NextCure Inc. looks more robust than Novavax Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.7% of Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Novavax Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance while Novavax Inc. has -88.29% weaker performance.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats Novavax Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.