NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 19 248.06 N/A -2.18 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 83 620.33 N/A -3.83 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of NextCure Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of NextCure Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Liquidity

12.8 and 12.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. Its rival Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. NextCure Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for NextCure Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 9.53% for NextCure Inc. with average price target of $33. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $81.33 average price target and a -2.42% potential downside. Based on the data delivered earlier, NextCure Inc. is looking more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NextCure Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 0% respectively. 3.5% are NextCure Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year NextCure Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors NextCure Inc. beats Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.