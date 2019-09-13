NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Comparing side by side

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 22 317.64 N/A -2.18 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

In table 1 we can see NextCure Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

NextCure Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.7 and has 19.7 Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NextCure Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NextCure Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NextCure Inc.’s consensus price target is $43.67, while its potential upside is 15.90%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. NextCure Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.5%. Competitively, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 26.97% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year NextCure Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.