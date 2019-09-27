NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NextCure Inc. has 30.8% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand NextCure Inc. has 3.5% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have NextCure Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 38,050,694.03% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares NextCure Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 12.61M 33 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for NextCure Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.63 2.79

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 179.30%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NextCure Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has weaker performance than NextCure Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

NextCure Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, NextCure Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NextCure Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

NextCure Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NextCure Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.