NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
NextCure Inc. has 30.8% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand NextCure Inc. has 3.5% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have NextCure Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NextCure Inc.
|38,050,694.03%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|812.10%
|105.95%
|28.39%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares NextCure Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NextCure Inc.
|12.61M
|33
|0.00
|Industry Average
|33.76M
|4.16M
|35.97
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for NextCure Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NextCure Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.54
|1.63
|2.79
As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 179.30%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NextCure Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NextCure Inc.
|14.31%
|24.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.4%
|Industry Average
|5.82%
|9.20%
|28.08%
|41.63%
|73.35%
|54.83%
For the past year NextCure Inc. has weaker performance than NextCure Inc.’s peers.
Liquidity
NextCure Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, NextCure Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NextCure Inc.’s peers.
Dividends
NextCure Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
NextCure Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.
