NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 18 417.91 N/A -2.18 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 24.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of NextCure Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

12.8 and 12.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. Its rival Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. NextCure Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NextCure Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 82.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year NextCure Inc. was less bullish than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.