NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Comparison side by side

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 19 221.20 N/A -2.18 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NextCure Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NextCure Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. is 12.8 while its Current Ratio is 12.8. Meanwhile, GlycoMimetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.9 while its Quick Ratio is 23.9. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NextCure Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NextCure Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

NextCure Inc. has a 22.81% upside potential and a consensus price target of $33. Competitively the average price target of GlycoMimetics Inc. is $11.33, which is potential 234.22% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, GlycoMimetics Inc. is looking more favorable than NextCure Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.5% of NextCure Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance while GlycoMimetics Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors GlycoMimetics Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.