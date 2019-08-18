NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Comparing side by side

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NextCure Inc.
|19
|218.67
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|55
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.41
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates NextCure Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NextCure Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.8%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. is 12.8 while its Current Ratio is 12.8. Meanwhile, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.5 while its Quick Ratio is 14.5. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NextCure Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for NextCure Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NextCure Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
NextCure Inc.’s average price target is $33, while its potential upside is 24.25%. On the other hand, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 72.16% and its average price target is $82.67. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than NextCure Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
NextCure Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 99.2%. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NextCure Inc.
|14.31%
|24.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.4%
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|-4.23%
|1.61%
|2.54%
|15.42%
|35.48%
|33.5%
For the past year NextCure Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
NextCure Inc. beats Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.
