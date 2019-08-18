NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Comparing side by side

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 19 218.67 N/A -2.18 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NextCure Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. is 12.8 while its Current Ratio is 12.8. Meanwhile, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.5 while its Quick Ratio is 14.5. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NextCure Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for NextCure Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

NextCure Inc.’s average price target is $33, while its potential upside is 24.25%. On the other hand, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 72.16% and its average price target is $82.67. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than NextCure Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NextCure Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 99.2%. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year NextCure Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.