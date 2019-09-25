NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Comparing side by side

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 23 314.66 N/A -2.18 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

The Current Ratio of NextCure Inc. is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.8. The Current Ratio of rival Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. NextCure Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$43.67 is NextCure Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 14.26%. Competitively Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 274.53%. The results provided earlier shows that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than NextCure Inc., based on analyst opinion.

The shares of both NextCure Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 50.1% respectively. About 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.