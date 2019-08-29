NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Contrasting side by side

Both NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 20 257.61 N/A -2.18 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 16.03 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NextCure Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9%

Liquidity

NextCure Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. NextCure Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for NextCure Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of NextCure Inc. is $33, with potential upside of 5.47%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% are NextCure Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.14% are Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year NextCure Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors NextCure Inc. beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.