NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Contrasting side by side

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 21 236.03 N/A -2.18 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of NextCure Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given NextCure Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

NextCure Inc. has an average target price of $43.5, and a 26.67% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 54.73% are Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance while Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has -71.43% weaker performance.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.