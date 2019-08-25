NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Comparison side by side

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 19 248.06 N/A -2.18 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of NextCure Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NextCure Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

NextCure Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 9.53% for NextCure Inc. with consensus price target of $33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares and 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares. About 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has 54.73% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year NextCure Inc. had bullish trend while Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors NextCure Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.