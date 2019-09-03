NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 20 303.14 N/A -2.18 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 360.30 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NextCure Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of NextCure Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

NextCure Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. NextCure Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for NextCure Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of NextCure Inc. is $33, with potential downside of -10.37%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NextCure Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 57.7% respectively. About 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has weaker performance than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats AquaBounty Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.