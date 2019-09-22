NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Comparing side by side

Both NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 23 318.45 N/A -2.18 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 34.14 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NextCure Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

12.8 and 12.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. Its rival Aptinyx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 23.4 and 23.4 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NextCure Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for NextCure Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$43.67 is NextCure Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 12.90%. Meanwhile, Aptinyx Inc.’s consensus price target is $9.5, while its potential upside is 146.75%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aptinyx Inc. seems more appealing than NextCure Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NextCure Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 69.5% respectively. About 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Aptinyx Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance while Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors NextCure Inc. beats Aptinyx Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.