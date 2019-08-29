NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 20 257.61 N/A -2.18 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 25 8.64 N/A -1.88 0.00

Demonstrates NextCure Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3%

Liquidity

NextCure Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered NextCure Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NextCure Inc.’s upside potential is 5.47% at a $33 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NextCure Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 25.5% respectively. NextCure Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. Comparatively, 75.7% are Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year NextCure Inc. had bullish trend while Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.